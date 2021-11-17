MSN Labs launches Vigabatrin Powder for Oral Solution for treatment of epilepsy under brand name VIGANEXT

Vigabatrin is recommended as the first-line therapy for Infantile Spasm, a form of epilepsy that affects 1 in 2,000 children.

By:November 17, 2021 6:43 PM
Vigabatrin Powder, VIGANEXT, Infantile Spasm, epilepsy, USFDA, EU, DCGIPreviously, the availability of Vigabatrin was wholly dependent on grey market imports which were severely disrupted during the Covid-19 lockdowns impacting thousands of patients.

MSN Labs has launched another anti-epileptic and India’s first generic Vigabatrin Powder for Oral Solution under the brand name VIGANEXT subsequent to the successful launch of its third generation anti-epileptic drug, BRIVANEXT.

A therapeutic equivalent, the drug approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), is indicated for Infantile Spasms – monotherapy in infants 1 month to 2 years of age – and as adjunctive therapy for Refractory Complex Partial Seizures in patients 2 years of age and older who have responded inadequately to several alternative treatments.

Previously, the availability of Vigabatrin was wholly dependent on grey market imports which were severely disrupted during the Covid-19 lockdowns impacting thousands of patients.

Appreciating the scarcity of the medicine, MSN Labs reached out to DCGI for necessary approval to serve epilepsy patients in India with an uninterrupted supply of affordable Vigabatrin.

Speaking on the launch, MSN group stated, “Besides being a remarkable addition to our ever-expanding product basket, this drug benefits the patients in India by expanding the choice of affordable therapeutic options available to them.”

VIGANEXT, available in 500 mg sachet with 30 sachets per pack, is manufactured at company’s state-of-the-art US FDA and EU approved finished dosages manufacturing campus at Hyderabad. Both BRIVANEXT & VIGANEXT are available in Pharmacies as affordable therapeutic options.

 

 

 

 

