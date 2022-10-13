Manufacturing delay at Teva Pharma caused ADHD drug shortage, warns USFDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that there was a shortage of Adderall after intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Adderall is indicated to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). It is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two stimulants amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, U.S.-listed shares of Israel-based Teva were down 1.5% at $7.95 in trading after the bell.

Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers, the U.S. health regulator said as quoted by Reuters.

According to the FDA’s website, supply recovery for different doses and forms of the drug ranges from October 2022 to March 2023.

“It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder (intermittently) based on timing and high demand, but these are only temporary … and we expect inventory recovery in the coming months,” Teva said on Wednesday.

The company will continue to have challenges supplying Adderall for the next two to three months, Bloomberg News reported last week.

(With inputs from Reuters)