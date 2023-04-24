Mankind Pharma’s IPO opens tomorrow — Here’s all you need to know

Mankind Pharma will launch its maiden public offering on Tuesday. The price band of the offer has been fixed from ₹ 1,026 per Equity Share to ₹ 1,080 per Equity Share. During a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, the company announced that it has proposed to open its initial public offering of 40,058,844 Equity Shares on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, Bid/ Offer Closing Date will be Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Mankind Pharma’s key goals

During the press conference today, Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, informed that in the past four years, they have launched 18 more new divisions that majorly focus on the chronic disease segment.

In their first M&A, Mankind Pharma bought Panacea Biotech’s Domestic Formulations Brands which helped them in enhancing their transplant drug portfolio.

During the presser, Juneja also informed that chronic and consumer segment will be their priority.

Also Read Mankind Pharma eyes $5.26-bn valuation in IPO

‘Focus on long-term plan’

On Mankind Pharma’s plans of exploring off-patent drugs, Juneja told Financial Express.com that they will definitely keep an eye on the drug that will lose patent this year, especially in the chronic disease segment.

“Absolutely. Why not? Whenever we will see a product fitting into our portfolio, especially in the chronic segment we will definitely explore it. We are following a proactive approach. We cannot make generics for all the drugs, we will pick and choose, on the basis of our business model and existing product portfolio,” he told Financial Express.com.

Juneja also informed that in their Consumer Business segment, they are planning to analyse if products that are doing good in the prescription-only segment can be switched to the OTC segment.

“Two years back, we shifted our Health Ok to the consumer side. We are working on brand extensions,” he added.

Here are some key elements of the first biggest IPO in terms of issue size: