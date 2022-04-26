Malaysia’s Health Ministry awards three-year contract to Biocon Biologics’ human insulin Insugen®

Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., announced on Tuesday that it’s subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia has been awarded a three-year contract, valued at USD 90 million (MYR 375 million), for its recombinant human insulin brand Insugen®, by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH).

According to the company’s press statement, Biocon Sdn. Bhd. will supply its insulins to its partner Duopharma Marketing Sdn. Bhd. (DMktg). It is a subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech which is a pharmaceutical and biotech company in Malaysia.

Moreover, the formulations of Biocon Biologics’ Insugen will be available to patients at all government hospitals, district health offices, and health clinics.

“We are pleased to renew our commitment to provide affordable access to our recombinant human insulin for people with diabetes in Malaysia through this new government contract. This will enable us to serve over 400,000 people with diabetes using recombinant human insulin, helping the government in its journey towards equitable access to diabetes care,” Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer, Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, rh-Insulin formulations, Insugen®-R, Insugen®-N, and Insugen®-30/70, are manufactured at Biocon Sdn. Bhd.’s Johor facility. Moreover, they have been approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority (NPRA) in Malaysia.

Biocon Biologics also informed that it is providing affordable access to these life-saving therapies to patients in many developed markets like U.S., EU, Australia, as well as many emerging market countries in the Middle East and Latin America through its scientifically validated, high-quality human insulin and other products manufactured in Malaysia.