Lupin’s Brazilian subsidiary, MedQuimica acquires rights to 9 brands from Bausch Health

Global pharma major, Lupin Limited announced on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, MedQuímica Indústria Farmacêutica (MedQuímica), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Indústria Ótica Ltda., a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

According to the company’s press statement, as part of the transaction, MedQuímica will acquire rights to nine products including Limbitrol, Melleril and Dalmadorm for Central Nervous System related conditions, Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle and Efurix as topical oncological treatments, and Cuprimine for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.

This move reinforces our commitment to making healthcare solutions accessible to all patients, the company claimed.

“The acquired brands are well established and recognized among doctors and other members of the medical fraternity in Brazil for their reliability, safety, and trustworthiness. This transaction enhances our product portfolio in Brazil and strengthens our position in the prescription market,” said Alexandre Franca, Managing Director, MedQuímica in a statement.

