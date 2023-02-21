Lupin launches generic tablets for mental disorders in United States

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Tuesday announced that it has launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg.

According to the pharma major, it is the generic equivalent of Latuda Tablets of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lurasidone Hydrochloride is used to treat certain mental or mood disorders such as schizophrenia, depression associated with bipolar disorder.

This drug helps the patient in thinking clearly, and it also decreases hallucinations. Lurasidone is a psychiatric medication that belongs to the class of drugs called atypical antipsychotics.

Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg (RLD Latuda) had estimated annual sales of USD 4.2 billion in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).