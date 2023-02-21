scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Lupin launches generic tablets for mental disorders in United States

Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg (RLD Latuda) had estimated annual sales of USD 4.2 billion in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).

Written by Health Desk
Lupin, Lupin Limited, mental disorders, mood disorders, healthcare news, pharma news,
This drug helps the patient in thinking clearly, and it also decreases hallucinations. (File)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Tuesday announced that it has launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg.

According to the pharma major, it is the generic equivalent of Latuda Tablets of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also Read

Lurasidone Hydrochloride is used to treat certain mental or mood disorders such as schizophrenia, depression associated with bipolar disorder.

Also Read

This drug helps the patient in thinking clearly, and it also decreases hallucinations. Lurasidone is a psychiatric medication that belongs to the class of drugs called atypical antipsychotics.

Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg (RLD Latuda) had estimated annual sales of USD 4.2 billion in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 14:46 IST