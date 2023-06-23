scorecardresearch
Lupin launches oral suspension for treatment of seizure disorder in United States

Rufinamide Oral Suspension (RLD Banzel) had estimated annual sales of USD 72 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT April 2023).

Written by Health Desk
Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Friday announced the launch of Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide is an anticonvulsant medication and it is used in combination with other medication and therapy to treat Lennox–Gastaut syndrome and various other seizure disorders.

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 13:32 IST

