Lupin launches oral drug for erectile dysfunction in United States

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Thursday announced the launch of Sildenafil for oral suspension, 10 mg/mL, having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL, is a generic equivalent of Revatio for oral suspension, 10 mg/mL of Viatris Specialty LLC. Sildenafil for oral suspension (RLD Revatio) had estimated annual sales of USD 64 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2022).

Sold under the brand name Viagra, Sildenafil is used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The medication is taken either by mouth or injected into the vein. However, it is unclear if it is effective for treating sexual dysfunction in women.

In 1989, the medication was originally discovered by Pfizer while looking for a treatment for heart-related chest pain. In 1998, the drug was approved for medical use in the United States and European Union.

