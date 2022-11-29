Lupin launches nasal drug for breathing problems in United States

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Tuesday announced the launch of Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL per Unit-Dose Vial, to market a generic equivalent of Perforomist Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL, of Mylan Specialty, L.P.

According to IQVIA MAT September 2022, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution (RLD Perforomist) had estimated annual sales of USD 268 million in the U.S.

Formoterol oral inhalation is indicated to control wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which is a group of lung diseases that includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

The drug works by relaxing and opening air passages in the lungs, making it easier to breathe.

