Lupin launches injection for treating Vitamin B1 Deficiency in the United States

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Monday announced the launch of Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) Multiple-dose Vials.

This comes after Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin Steriles Limited (Caplin) received approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Thiamine or Vitamin B1 plays an important role in the growth and function of various cells.

According to the company’s statement, Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) Multiple-dose Vials is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100mg/mL) of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.

According to IQVIA MAT April 2023, Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP had estimated annual sales of USD 35 million in the United States.