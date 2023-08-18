Lupin Launches inhaler powder for COPD in the United States

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Thursday announced the launch of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the US.

According to the company’s press statement, Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule is a generic equivalent of Spiriva HandiHaler (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

With this launch, Lupin introduces an alternative to combat COPD, a condition impacting over 15 million adults in the US and ranked as the fourth leading cause of death in the country. By extending enhanced accessibility to cutting-edge products, Lupin actively contributes to alleviating the burden of COPD for patients across the nation.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of generic Spiriva HandiHaler in the US, the first generic to this important drug for COPD. This launch is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and is a result of years of hard work and dedication to building our complex products and respiratory franchise. Being the first to bring an FDA-approved generic version of Spiriva in the US further reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the well-being of COPD patients for a healthier future,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin in a statement.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (Reference Product Spiriva HandiHaler) had estimated annual sales of USD 1,264 million in the US (IQVIA MAT Mar 2023).