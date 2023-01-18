Lupin launches generic version of Novartis’ heart failure drug in India

Following the patent expiry of Novartis’ blockbuster heart drug on Monday, global pharma major Lupin on Wednesday announced that it has launched the generic version of the combination drug in India.

The combination drug Sacubitril and Valsartan will be marketed under two brand names, Valentas and Arnipin.

This drug combination is indicated for patients with Heart Failure (HF) conditions. Valentas and Arnipin tablets are available in 200 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg, the pharma major stated.

Studies show that in India, HF remains one of the most prevalent causes of death in patients suffering from chronic heart failure and the estimated prevalence ranges from 1.3 to 4.6 million.

Additionally, the HF pattern in India is considered different from the rest of the world 2 due to factors such as the average age of

Indian patients with HF are 10 years younger than the global average, and the high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, and limited adoption of guideline-directed medical therapy, among others. On Tuesday, Glenmark launched the generic version of the heart failure drug.

Valentas and Arnipin are indicated to reduce repeated hospitalization and the risk of cardiovascular death among adult patients with chronic mild to moderate heart failure.

“Heart failure is a difficult condition with severe unmet needs, necessitating the development of treatment agents to improve patient outcomes. As a leader in the cardiac therapy area, Lupin is committed to offer patients with treatment options that limit the need for hospitalization and reduce the risk of death. The launch of Valentas and Arnipin aligns with this commitment and offers patients an important treatment option and fulfills an unmet need, while reducing the cost of therapy,” Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin said in a statement.

After Diabetes, India shares a huge burden for cardiovascular diseases. Experts told Financial Express.com that this patent expiry can become an opportunity for Indian pharma players as well as patients.

According to reports, this drug is estimated to have a size of $4 billion globally. Experts had also told Financial Express.com that as domestic pharma companies are preparing to launch the generic versions of the drug it can lead to reduction in the prices by 50-70 percent.