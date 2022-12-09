scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Stock Market Watch
Pause slide

Lupin launches generic version of Horizon Pharma’s anti-inflammatory drug in United States

According to IQVIA MAT October 2022, Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution, 2% w/w (RLD PENNSAID) had estimated annual sales of USD 509 million in the United States.

Written by Health Desk
Lupin launches generic version of Horizon Pharma’s anti-inflammatory drug in United States
Pennsaid is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). (File)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Friday announced that it has launched the authorised generic version of PENNSAID (Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution), 2% w/w of Horizon Pharma Therapeutics.

The drug came into medical use in the United States in 1988. In 2020, it was the 72nd most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than 9 million prescriptions.

According to IQVIA MAT October 2022, Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution, 2% w/w (RLD PENNSAID) had estimated annual sales of USD 509 million in the United States.

Also Read

Pennsaid is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). It works by reducing substances in the body that cause pain and inflammation. It is also used to treat pain in the knees caused by osteoarthritis.

ALSO READ | Lupin launches anti-seizure tablets in United States

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.