Lupin launches new drug for schizophrenia treatment in United States

Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets (RLD Invega) had estimated annual sales of USD 112 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT August 2022).

Written by Health Desk
The drug is used to treat symptoms of schizophrenia. (File)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets, 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Invega Extended-Release Tablets, 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg, of Janssen Research and Development, LLC.

The drug is used to treat symptoms of schizophrenia which is a mental illness that causes disturbed or unusual thinking, loss of interest in life, and strong or inappropriate emotions.

