Lupin launches new drug for schizophrenia treatment in United States

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets, 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Invega Extended-Release Tablets, 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg, of Janssen Research and Development, LLC.

Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets (RLD Invega) had estimated annual sales of USD 112 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT August 2022).

The drug is used to treat symptoms of schizophrenia which is a mental illness that causes disturbed or unusual thinking, loss of interest in life, and strong or inappropriate emotions.

ALSO READ | Lupin gets EIR from US FDA for its Ankleshwar Manufacturing Facility