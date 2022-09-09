Lupin launches generic Suprep Bowel Prep Kit in United States

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Friday announced the launch of Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate, and Magnesium Sulfate Oral Solution, 17.5 g/3.13 g/1.6 g per 6 ounces, having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the company, Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate, and Magnesium Sulfate Oral Solution, 17.5 g/3.13 g/1.6 g per 6 ounces is a generic equivalent of Suprep Bowel Prep Kit Oral Solution, 17.5 g/3.13 g/1.6 g per 6 ounces, of Braintree Laboratories Inc.

Reportedly, Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate and Magnesium Sulfate Oral Solution (RLD Suprep Bowel Prep Kit) had estimated annual sales of USD 202 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2022).

According to doctors and experts, Suprep is a laxative and it works by that works by drawing large amounts of water into the colon. Consequently, it causes watery bowel movements, clears the intestines, and helps doctors in examining the region properly.

This medication is generally taken before and after the colonoscopy. Due to this medication, bowel movements can be very large and watery.

