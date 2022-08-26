scorecardresearch

Lupin launches Desvenlafaxine extended-release tablets in United States

Desvenlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg is a generic equivalent of Pristiq Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg of PF PRISM C.V.

Written by Health Desk
Lupin Limited on Friday announced the launch of Desvenlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg, after receiving approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Desvenlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg is a generic equivalent of Pristiq Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg of PF PRISM C.V. Pristiq is a prescription medicine used to treat the symptoms of major depressive disorder. Pristiq may be used alone or with other medications. Meanwhile, Pristiq belongs to a class of drugs called Antidepressants, SNRIs.

Moreover, Desvenlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg (RLD Pristiq) had estimated annual sales of USD 14 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2022).

Desvenlafaxine is used to treat depression. According to reports, it works by increasing the amounts of serotonin and norepinephrine, natural substances in the brain that help maintain mental balance.

Additionally, Desvenlafaxine is also sometimes used to treat hot flashes in women who have experienced menopause. It may improve your mood, feelings of well-being, and energy level. Desvenlafaxine is known as a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI).

