Lupin launches anti-seizure tablets in United States

According to IQVIA MAT October 2022, Rufinamide Tablets (RLD Banzel) had estimated annual sales of USD 138 million in the United States.

Written by Health Desk
The drug was developed in 2004 by Novartis Pharma, AG, and is manufactured by Eisai. (File)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Monday announced the launch of Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg, of Eisai Inc.

An anticonvulsant medication, Rufinamide is used in combination with other medication and therapy to treat Lennox–Gastaut syndrome and various other seizure disorders.

The drug was developed in 2004 by Novartis Pharma, AG, and is manufactured by Eisai.

