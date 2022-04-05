Lupin inks licensing pact with Alvion to market drugs in Southeast Asia

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has inked a licensing pact with Alvion Pharmaceuticals to commercialise medicines for cardiometabolic diseases in Southeast Asia.

The Mumbai-based company said it is committed to providing affordable treatment options to healthcare providers and patients.

By commercialising cardiometabolic drugs in Southeast Asia, Lupin will play a significant role in improving the quality of healthcare and access to medicines, it added.

“Forming a long-term collaboration with Alvion to launch a range of therapies will allow Lupin to expand its footprint across Southeast Asia with quality cost effective alternatives for patients and the healthcare system,” Lupin Regional Head Southeast Asia Gabriel Georgy said in a statement.

Both companies have a solid track record of developing and launching products and this agreement will further cement Lupin as a formidable pharmaceutical company in the region, he added.

“Being a leader in value-added medicines, Alvion shall support Lupin’s activities aiming to position both companies at the forefront for both molecules,” Alvion CEO John Bouros said.