Lupin inks exclusive licensing, supply agreement with DKSH to market Biosimilar candidates in Philippines

Lupin Limited on Wednesday announced that it has signed an exclusive license and supply agreement with DKSH to commercialise five of Alvotech’s proposed biosimilars in the Philippines. According to the pharma major’s press statement on Wednesday, the biosimilars planned under this agreement include biosimilar Prolia (denosumab 60mg/ml), Xgeva (denosumab 70 mg/ml), Simponi (golimumab), and Eylea (aflibercept) as well as two undisclosed proposed biosimilars for immunology and oncology.

Under this agreement, Lupin’s subsidiary in the Philippines, Multicare Pharmaceuticals, will file for marketing approval and be responsible for distributing and commercializing the biosimilars once approved.

Reportedly, these reference products are used to treat disorders relating to bone disease, oncology, immunology and ophthalmology.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of five new biosimilar candidates to our portfolio, which will provide patients in Philippines with effective, high-quality and affordable treatment options,” said Gabriel Georgy, Regional Head Southeast Asia, Lupin in a statement.

This agreement enhances Multicare’s oncology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, and ophthalmology, portfolio, which currently consists of three biosimilar candidates and over 50 generic medicines, the company stated on Wednesday.

