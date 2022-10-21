Lupin inks agreement to acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion

Lupin on Thursday announced that it is signing an agreement to acquire all rights to two inhalation medicines, Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution and Xopenex HFA (levalbuterol tartrate) Inhalation Aerosol, from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.for a purchase price of $75 million.

The pharma also announced that it expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in the first year.

“The acquisition of these two brands expands Lupin’s portfolio of inhalation products in the U.S. and strengthens the company’s presence in the respiratory therapy area while continuing to provide patients access to these important medicines. Brovana is indicated for long-term maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Xopenex HFA is a short-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (SABA) indicated for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents, and children 4 years of age or older with reversible obstructive airway disease.

“We remain focused on strengthening our respiratory franchise in the U.S. We have established a strong position in the respiratory segment with our Albuterol MDI and Brovana authorised generic launch. The addition of these two brands enhances our position in the segment,” Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin said in a statement.

