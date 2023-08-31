scorecardresearch
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Lupin gets USFDA approval for its chronic lung disorder capsules

Pirfenidone Capsules (RLD Esbriet) had estimated annual sales of USD 95 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2023).

Written by Health Desk
Lupin, Lupin Limited, eczema, healthcare news, pharma news,
Lupin Limited.

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Thursday announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Pirfenidone Capsules, 267 mg.

Also Read

The approval is granted to market a generic equivalent of Esbriet Capsules, 267 mg of Hoffmann La Roche Inc. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.

Pirfenidone Capsules (RLD Esbriet) had estimated annual sales of USD 95 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2023).

Also Read
More Stories on
Healthcare
lupin

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 10:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS