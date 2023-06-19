scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for its API Manufacturing Facility in Vizag

According to the press statement, the EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from March 6 to March 10, 2023.

Written by Health Desk
Lupin, Lupin Limited, Vizag, EIR, healthcare news, pharma news,
Lupin Limited.

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Monday announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its API manufacturing facility located in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), India.

According to the press statement, the EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from March 6 to March 10, 2023. The inspection closed with the facility receiving an inspection classification of “No Action Indicated” (NAI).

Also Read

“We are happy to have received the EIR for our Vizag facility from the US FDA. We remain committed to ensuring the high quality of our products and ensuring the safety of our manufacturing processes,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin in a statment.

Also Read

On Monday, the pharma major also launched the Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) Multiple-dose Vials, after Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin Steriles Limited (Caplin) received approval for its ANDA from the USFDA.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 15:36 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS