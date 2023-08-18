Lupin acquires brands from Boehringer Ingelheim to expand Diabetes portfolio in India

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Friday announced the acquisition of diabetes brands ONDERO and ONDERO MET, from Boehringer Ingelheim, including the trademark rights associated with these brands.

According to the company’s press statement, Lupin has been marketing ONDERO and ONDERO MET since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

According to a recent ICMR study, India now has more than 101 million people living with diabetes compared to 70 million people in 2019. At least 136 million people, or 15.3% of the population, have prediabetes.

“Lupin is at the forefront of providing quality pharmaceutical products to patients. With the acquisition of ONDERO and ONDERO MET, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

ONDERO (Linagliptin) and ONDERO MET (Linagliptin + Metformin) are the gold standard in diabetes management. This acquisition strengthens Lupin’s commitment to providing superior treatment options for patients navigating the complexities of diabetes, it claimed.

“The disease burden of diabetes is constantly increasing fueled by the prevalence of obesity and unhealthy lifestyles. This important acquisition reflects our steadfast dedication in empowering healthcare professionals to combat the growing menace of diabetes in India and significantly improve the lives of those facing this challenging disease,” Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin said in a statement.