Lok Sabha passes NIPER (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to strengthen research and education in pharma sector

The bill provides that every institute established after the commencement of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Act, 2021 shall also be an institution of national importance.

By:December 7, 2021 12:57 PM
Board of Governors, Lok Sabha, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Act, 2021, research, Mohali, NIPER, union health minister, Mansukh MandaviyaThe current bill will amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998, that established the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), at Mohali in Punjab.

Lok Sabha has passed the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to declare more six institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research at Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raebareli as institutes of national importance to strengthen research and education in the pharma sector.

The bill provides that every institute established after the commencement of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Act, 2021 shall also be an institution of national importance.

This will also provide for a council to ensure the development of pharmaceutical research and ensure close collaboration between research institutions and industry.

The current bill will amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998, that established the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), at Mohali in Punjab.

Six new institutes were established at Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raebareli in 2007-2008.

The bill seeks to rationalise the board of governors of each such institute from its existing strength of 23 to 12 members and widen the scope and number of courses run by such institutes, including graduate and post-graduate degrees, doctoral and post-doctoral distinctions and research in pharmaceutical education.

A need is felt to bring clarity that the six institutes so established as well as any other similar institute to be established under the said Act shall be institutes of national importance,” the statement of objects and reasons regarding the bill read.

In order to coordinate the activities of all such institutes, to ensure coordinated development of pharmaceutical education and research and maintenance of standards, etc., there is a need to establish a central body, to be called the Council, it noted.

Functions of the Council include: (i) advising on matters related to course duration, and admission standards in the institutes, (ii) formulating policies for recruitment, conditions of service, and fees, (iii) examining and approving development plans of the institutes, and (iv) examining annual budget estimates of the institutes for recommendations to the central government for allocation of funds.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

Mental health for nurses and midwives in India: A reality check

Mental health for nurses and midwives in India: A reality check

Jaslok Hospital announces launch of Heart Transplant programme in Mumbai

Jaslok Hospital announces launch of Heart Transplant programme in Mumbai

World AIDS Day -WHO South-East Asia Region joins global calls to end inequalities and end AIDS

World AIDS Day -WHO South-East Asia Region joins global calls to end inequalities and end AIDS

PCHFL and API Holdings partner to offer financing solutions for evolving healthcare ecosystem in India

PCHFL and API Holdings partner to offer financing solutions for evolving healthcare ecosystem in India

Aster DM Healthcare receive JCI accreditation for its homecare division Aster@Home

Aster DM Healthcare receive JCI accreditation for its homecare division Aster@Home

Sputnik V shows 80% efficacy against Covid in San Marino from 6th through 8th month after administering second dose

Sputnik V shows 80% efficacy against Covid in San Marino from 6th through 8th month after administering second dose

National Health Authority invites suggestions on consultation paper on health data retention policy

National Health Authority invites suggestions on consultation paper on health data retention policy

Centre For Sight unveils plans for optical retail chain with 500 centres over the next five years

Centre For Sight unveils plans for optical retail chain with 500 centres over the next five years

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region