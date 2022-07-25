Liminal BioSciences discontinues development of fezagepras

Liminal BioSciences Inc. announced on Saturday that it has discontinued the development of fezagepras. According to reports, the decision to discontinue the development of fezagepras is based on results from the Phase 1a single ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial, which indicated that fezagepras was significantly inferior compared to sodium phenylbutyrate as a nitrogen scavenger.

In May this year, the phase 1a SAD clinical trial of fezagepras was initiated and it was designed as a head-to-head comparison with sodium phenylbutyrate to provide us with further data to determine whether fezagepras was worth developing for one of the potential indications where nitrogen scavenging is beneficial. Reportedly, the recommendation to stop the development program for fezagepras was not based on safety concerns.

“We have come to this decisive, data-driven conclusion early in Q3 in line with previously issued guidance. This allows us to focus our resources on our preclinical development programs. We look forward to updating the market on our expected milestones for our GPR84 and OXER1 antagonists’ preclinical candidates targeting inflammatory, metabolic, and fibrotic conditions. In addition to these programs, we continue to explore other development opportunities to add to our pipeline,” stated Bruce Pritchard, chief executive officer of Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences is a development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing distinctive novel small molecule therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases using our drug discovery platform with a data-driven approach.