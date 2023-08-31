scorecardresearch
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

J&J, India’s Lupin slash prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

On Wednesday, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders said it welcomed the big price drop, adding that it “finally brings the price closer to the estimated generic price of $0.50 per day”.

Written by Health Desk
Johnson and Johnson, tuberculosis, Lupin, healthcare news, pharma news,
The drug will be available at lower prices through the Stop TB Partnership's Global Drug Facility.

Johnson & Johnson and India’s Lupin will supply their versions of the tuberculosis drug bedaquiline at a significantly cheaper price in low- and middle-income countries.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the United Nations-backed Stop TB Partnership said J&J’s new price of $130 and Lupin’s price of $194 for a six-month course of the treatment represented a 55% and 33% price reduction, respectively.

Bedaquiline is one of the three new drugs developed against tuberculosis (TB) in more than half a century, and it is a key part of recommended treatment regimens for drug-resistant TB infections.

Also Read

“This historic price reduction will broaden access to this life-saving drug and keep us on the path to end TB by 2030,” said Atul Gawande, assistant administrator of the United States Agency for International Development’s Global Health Bureau, as quoted by Reuters.

The drug will be available at lower prices through the Stop TB Partnership’s Global Drug Facility, which is the largest procurer of TB treatments.

Also Read

J&J, which sells bedaquiline under the brand name Sirturo, reached an agreement with the Stop TB Partnership in July to allow the coalition to supply generic versions of the drug through the Global Drug Facility.

That agreement came after advocacy groups and author John Green criticized the healthcare conglomerate for its decision to enforce patents on the drug in many countries. J&J has said it is false to suggest its patents prevent access to the drug.

On Wednesday, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders said it welcomed the big price drop, adding that it “finally brings the price closer to the estimated generic price of $0.50 per day”.

But J&J could further increase access to the drug by withdrawing its secondary patents on bedaquiline in all high-burden countries, said Christophe Perrin, TB advocacy pharmacist with MSF’s Access Campaign.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 16:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS