JB Pharma acquires 4 paediatric brands from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

JB Pharma on Friday announced its third acquisition of 4 brands in the calendar year in the paediatric segment – “Z&D”, “Pedicloryl”, “Pecef” and “Ezinapi” from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. According to the company’s press statement, all four brands – “Z&D”, “Pedicloryl”, “Pecef” and “Ezinapi”, are in the paediatric segment with a total market size of 1800 crore.

Moreover, the combined sales as per internal estimates were INR 33 crores for FY 2021-22, the company revealed. As per the terms of the definitive agreement, JB will take over the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of these brands in India. The complete integration and transition of the brands are expected to be completed in the next two weeks, the company stated on Friday.

“This is the time to capitalise on the opportunity to expand our wings in the paediatric segment across the country because all the four brands we have acquired have lion’s share in their respective spaces. This acquisition is in sync with our strategic blueprint and future growth aspirations for JB and we will continue to focus on evaluating opportunities for strengthening our India domestic business,” Nikhil Chopra CEO & Wholetime Director, JB Pharma, said in a statement.

Adding further on acquisition and expansion and how it is going to strengthen JB’s existing paediatric category, Mr Chopra said, “Overall, the brands acquired have significant growth potential to strengthen our already established presence in the pediatric category, which is synergistic to our current portfolio, speciality depth and geographical presence. It will also help us significantly leverage our on-the-ground field force strength and widen our offerings in the paediatric basket (comprising gut health and respiratory infection products) for HCPs across the country.”

All the acquired four brands have their specification in their respective segments:

Z&D DS 20 Suspension is a market leader in the zinc sulphate molecule category, used as a nutritional supplement for boosting immunity and for gut related disorders in children, primarily in diarrhoea.

Likewise, Pecef (Cefpodoxime Proxetil) and Pecef Duo (Cefpodoxime Proxetil + Clavulanic Acid Potassium Salt) acquired, have a wide range of SKUs to cater to bacterial infections as well as RTIs (Respiratory Tract Infections) in children.

Similarly, Ezinapi Cream is a perfect blend of Cetyl myristoleate, Zinc oxide, and D-panthenol – a clinically tested formulation recommended for use as an emollient for diaper rashes in infants.

Pedicloryl oral solution (Triclofosq) is used in children in hospital settings for idiopathic pain management.