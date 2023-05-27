Jagat Pharma gets WHO certification for eye drops

Uttar Pradesh-based Jagat Pharma has been accredited with the WHO-GMP (World Health Organisation-Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP) for its Isotine Plus ayurvedic eye drops. “This is the first time any ayurvedic eye drop manufactured in the country has received the WHO-GMP and the CoPP certificate,” Jagat Pharma said in a statement. “The Isotine Plus eye drops have been clinically used for 36 years.”

Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, director of Jagat Pharma, added that the WHO recognising its efforts is an encouragement for Jagat Pharma to put even more focus on R&D. “Jagat Pharma has successfully conducted clinical trials on Isotine Plus eye drops in patients suffering from immature cataract and other complex eye problems.”

Recently, Jagat Pharma announced the results of a retrospective observational study conducted by Prof Yamini of Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh, on the use of Isotine Plus. “The study, which included 308 cataract patients, treated during 2017-19, showed a significant improvement in uncorrected distance visual acuity (UDVA) and uncorrected near visual acuity (UNVA) after treatment with Isotine Plus,” the company claimed. “Around a million units of these eye drops have been sold during 2022-23.”