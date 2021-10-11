IPC kickstarts skill development programme on Pharmacovigilance to address adverse events related to drugs, medical devices

The skill development programme is a part of government’s ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana to produce and nurture qualified pharmacovigilance personnel for effective PV.

Pharmacovigilance is a science that relates to detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug and medical device related problem.

In order to enhance Pharmacovigilance (PV) knowledge and skills of the healthcare professionals for patient safety, Ghaziabad based Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has started Skill Development Programme (SDP) – 2021 on Pharmacovigilance for Medical Products through Webinar to address issues related to adverse events due to a drugs and medical devices. The programme which started from October 8 onwards will conclude on October 12, 2021.

Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) is an autonomous institution of the union health ministry. IPC has been tasked to set standards of drugs in the country. Its basic function is to update regularly the standards of drugs commonly required for treatment of diseases prevailing in India.

It is also aimed at acquiring basic knowledge in PV and to create a workforce at national / international level to meet challenges in PV.

To track adverse drug reactions in the Indian population, the Union health ministry launched Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) on July 14, 2010.

The skill development programme will cover subjects like pharmacovigilance: basics, objectives, signal detection & assessment. understanding, prevention and reporting of adverse drug reactions (ADRs), understanding of Individual Case Safety Reports (ICSRs), adverse events following immunization (AEFI) and Materiovigilance Programme of India (MvPI), causality assessment and quality review and periodic safety reports.

It is useful for young pharmacy, medical and paramedical professionals seeking careers in pharmacovigilance and existing professionals in PV.

This is also aimed at enhancing career prospects and employment opportunities in PV in government and private sector, career opportunities in regulatory systems/contract research organizations (CROs) and public health programmes, acquiring basic knowledge in PV and abilities to deliver good PV practices on par with international requirements.

IPC under its flagship Skill Development Programme has trained many healthcare professionals including doctors and pharmacists to acquire requisite skills for furthering the PvPI in the country.

The skill development programme is a part of government’s ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana to produce and nurture qualified pharmacovigilance personnel for effective PV.

Aimed at imparting hands-on training to the young healthcare professionals in the field of PV, the programme aims at enhancing knowledge and skill of qualified pharmacovigilance professionals to ensure patient safety.

