IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals to supply heartburn drug API in European market

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IOL) on Monday announced that it has received EDQM certification to supply Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate API across the European market.

Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate is proton pump inhibitor that is used in drugs to suppress gastric acid secretion.

The company started production of Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate in Q3 FY 2020 at its Punjab-based facility.

“With this CEP certification, the Company will now be able to export it to the entire Europe. IOL currently, has a total capacity of producing 240 TPA of Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate,” the company stated on Monday.

IOL is the world’s largest producer of Ibuprofen API with a 33 percent market share globally.

Pantoprazole Sodium Sesquihydrate is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems (such as acid reflux) and it works by decreasing the amount of acid your stomach makes. The drug also help in easing symptoms like heartburn, difficulty swallowing, and persistent cough.

Meanwhile, the Company has 13 plus APIs in its portfolio such as Metformin Hydrochloride, Clopidogrel Bisulfate Form II, Fenofibrate, Paracetamol, etc.

ALSO READ | 70-80% of APIs are imported from China; We are working towards filling this gap: Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi, CEO, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals