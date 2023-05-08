scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals receives CEP for Paracetamol to export to European Market

Currently, IOL has a total capacity of 3,600 tonnes to produce Paracetamol, the company stated.

Written by Health Desk
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Ibuprofen, paracetamol, healthcare news, pharma news,
Bacteria that help in maintaining a balance in the gut and ensure proper digestion and immunity are known as gut flora. (File)

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IOL) on Monday announced that it has received the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare’s (EDQM) Certificate of Suitability (CEP) to export Paracetamol to the European Market.

Paracetamol is prescribed for pain relief and to treat fever.

Also Read

According to the company’s press statement, the certification issued by the EDQM verifies the compliance of pharmaceutical substances and with this backing, IOL will now be able to export Paracetamol to the European continent. The company started commercial production of the same in 2022 in its Punjab-based facility where it is also backward integrated to produce the key starting material for Paracetamol, it added.

Also Read

Currently, IOL has a total capacity of 3,600 tonnes to produce Paracetamol, the company stated.

IOL is the world’s largest producer of Ibuprofen API with 33 percent market share globally. Additionally, it has over 13 APIs in its portfolio, including Metformin, Fenofibrate, Lamotrigine, Clopidogrel Bisulphate, and Pantoprazole.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-05-2023 at 13:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market