Indian Pharma companies help Ivory Coast gain freedom from diseases

Talking to Financial Express Online, Ambassador Sailas Thangal said “In November and December, the mission will be organising camps and donation drives across various regions of the country. Indian pharma companies will be part of this drive on November 13 and then another one on December 11, 2021.”

The Indian mission has been organising a series of free medical camps and donating life saving drugs as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in general hospitals in that country. (Images Credit: Indian Mission in Ivory Coast)

The Indian mission in Cote d’Ivoire is organising a series of free medical camps and donations of life saving drugs in general hospitals in different parts of the African nation.

Talking to Financial Express Online, Ambassador Sailas Thangal said “In November and December, the mission will be organising camps and donation drives across various regions of the country. Indian pharma companies will be part of this drive on November 13 and then another one on December 11, 2021.”

“The fourth and the fifth camps and donation drive will be organized at Yopougon General Hospital and Anyama General Hospital,” Mr Thangal added.

The Indian mission has been organising a series of free medical camps and donating life saving drugs as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in general hospitals in that country. “So far three such camps have been organized. To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s (Father of the Nation) birth anniversary another camp and donation drive took place.

What is the purpose behind such drives?

The idea is to highlight India as the `Pharmacy of the world.’ And also capability of the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

Secondly, according to the Indian envoy, “The pharma companies from India are already holding a lion’s share of the local market and such events help in further promoting Indian medicines, and increase our exports to meet our government’s export target.”

The first one in the series was held on August 14 August at Bonuoa General Hospital and the second camp was held in Adzope General Hospital. In each camp about 500-600 people received free medical treatment, consultations. The medicines which were prescribed were given for free. So far the Indian mission in that country has donated medicines worth USD 19 thousand.

The Indian pharma companies which took part in these drives included Sun Pharma, Rena Export, Africure, Troika and Ajanta.

Plans for 2022

In a run up to the Republic Day celebrations, the Indian mission has big events planned like India@75 Car rally; 4th India-Cote d’ Ivoire Business Forum, India@75 gala dinner and India-Cote d’ Ivoire cultural night.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.