Hikma launches RYALTRIS seasonal allergic rhinitis nasal spray in US

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and Glenmark Specialty S.A. on Tuesday announced the launch of RYALTRIS (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray) in the United States.

According to the company’s press statement, RYALTRIS is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

This launch builds upon Hikma’s leading position as one of the largest US providers of nasally administered medicines used for treating seasonal allergies and advances its objective of growing its specialty business in the United States, the company claimed.

According to the company, RYALTRIS is the only fixed-dose combination therapy that provides relief for the symptoms of SAR, both nasal and ocular in one easy-to-use nasal spray. The onset of action for nasal symptom relief occurs within 15 minutes of a patient taking the first dose, it claimed.

According to doctors and health experts, uncontrolled seasonal allergic rhinitis is a serious condition that places a substantial burden on patients and society as whole. The symptoms of allergic rhinitis can lead to chronic complications including asthma, sinusitis, hearing impairment, and other allergy-related complications which can have a significant impact on patients’ quality of life.

“The launch of RYALTRIS is a significant step forward for Hikma in expanding our US nasal spray leadership into branded medicines and advancing our objective of growing our specialty business in the US. Importantly, it will allow us to leverage our strong, existing specialty salesforce already calling on doctors within our specialty portfolio. We look forward to bringing this important new treatment option to the millions of US patients suffering from seasonal allergic rhinitis” Brian Hoffmann, President of Hikma Generics said in a statement.