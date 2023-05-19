Here’s why cough syrups are dangerous for children

Young children are more susceptible to frequent colds. According to a report by Raising Children, an average preschool child has at least six colds a year. As soon as your kid gets a cold, reaching for cough syrup to relieve a dry or chesty cough has been an apt reaction.

Over the years, several studies have suggested that cough syrups aren’t very effective at treating children’s coughs.

Many countries including Australia have restricted cough medicines so they can’t be given to children aged under six.

A study published in February this year in the Medical Journal of Australia has revealed that restricting the use of cough and cold medicines in children results in a significant and sustained decrease in poisonings.

The active ingredient of cough syrups contains cough suppressants, expectorants and mucolytics. Suppressants help in dampening the body’s cough reflex, and expectorants and mucolytics help in clearing phlegm.

Some medicines that are marketed for cough and cold decongestants that helps in relieving a blocked nose and sedating antihistamines to relieve sneezing, stop a runny nose, and aid sleep.

According to experts, medicines that contain sedative agents like sedating antihistamines or opioid-based cough suppressants are the most dangerous, especially among children. Although it might seem helpful to parents with a sleepless child, such drugs put children at risk of serious harm or death. Moreover, sedatives can also lead to agitation and hyperactivity.

Cough syrups that don’t contain sedatives are likely safer, some studies also suggest that adverse events including agitation and psychosis have been reported with such drugs, especially with overuse.

Overuse might happen when parents use inaccurate measuring devices such as household spoons, misreading labels and inadvertently using extra doses.

A 2019 study has revealed that young children under two years old are most at risk of a fatal overdose from cough syrups.

When should you use cough syrups?

Cough syrups can be used for in children aged six to 11 years, however caution is still needed.

These medicines should only be given in consultation with a doctor, pharmacist, or nurse practitioner.

What is the right step?

According to a report by Rose Cairns, Lecturer in Pharmacy, University of Sydney and Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney, the best approach is to allow the child to rest.

The researchers maintain that the antibiotics will only be needed if the child is diagnosed with acute bacterial pneumonia or with a chronic cough due to a bacterial infection, such as protracted bacterial bronchitis, whooping cough or a lung abscess.