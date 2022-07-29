GSK signs contract with European Commission’s HERA to supply 85 million doses of Adjupanrix

GSK plc on Friday announced that it has signed a framework contract with the European Commission’s (EC) Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) for the reservation of future production and supply of 85 million doses of its pandemic influenza vaccine Adjupanrix [pandemic influenza vaccine (split virion, inactivated, adjuvanted)].

According to reports, this is one of the first contracts signed by HERA since it was established in September 2021.

“I’m delighted that HERA has chosen GSK as a key partner in pandemic flu preparedness. This contract follows three other agreements GSK has made, in the US, Canada and with the WHO. These agreements leverage GSK’s world class global vaccine manufacturing network to continue our long-standing partnerships on pandemic preparedness and response. We have all seen the devastating human, economic and social consequences of a pandemic and the important part that vaccines are playing in helping us return to normal life. Through this agreement for 85 million doses, we can help the EU and European countries, as well as other countries and regions, be better prepared for future pandemics,” Roger Connor, president vaccines and global health, GSK, said in a statement.

Reportedly, this agreement with HERA concludes a series of contracts secured by GSK this year, under which it could provide at least 200 million doses of pandemic influenza vaccine to governments around the world.

Meanwhile, in February this year GSK extended its pandemic influenza vaccine stockpile contract with the United States Government. This was followed by a renewed agreement, in June, for supply of pandemic influenza vaccines to the World Health Organization (WHO), and in July a contract with the Government of Canada for both seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.