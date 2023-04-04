scorecardresearch
Govt extends date implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till August 1

Earlier, the dates have been extended from time to time.

Written by Health Desk
The decision is applicable for both non-SSI (Small Scale Industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs. (File)

The Central government has extended the date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till August 1 this year. According to a report by the news agency PTI, the decision is applicable for both non-SSI (Small Scale Industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs.

“The date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations with respect to maintaining the parent-child relationship in packaging levels and its uploading on central portal has been extended up to August 1 this year for both SSI and non-SSI manufactured drugs,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

The manufacturer or the exporter of drug formulations would have to print the barcode as per global standard at different packaging levels — primary, secondary and tertiary — to facilitate tracking and tracing of their products.

Barcode helps in tracking and tracing origin of drugs, which minimises the chances of genuine medicines being considered spurious, sub-standard or counterfeit.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 04-04-2023 at 17:22 IST

