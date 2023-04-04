Govt extends date implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till August 1

The Central government has extended the date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till August 1 this year. According to a report by the news agency PTI, the decision is applicable for both non-SSI (Small Scale Industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs.

“The date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations with respect to maintaining the parent-child relationship in packaging levels and its uploading on central portal has been extended up to August 1 this year for both SSI and non-SSI manufactured drugs,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

Earlier, the dates have been extended from time to time.

The manufacturer or the exporter of drug formulations would have to print the barcode as per global standard at different packaging levels — primary, secondary and tertiary — to facilitate tracking and tracing of their products.

Barcode helps in tracking and tracing origin of drugs, which minimises the chances of genuine medicines being considered spurious, sub-standard or counterfeit.

(With inputs from PTI)