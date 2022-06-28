Glenmark USA continues to expand its Over-The-Counter Portfolio with acquisition of new drugs from Wockhardt Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday announced that its fully owned subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has acquired the approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) for Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg (OTC), Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg (OTC), Lansoprazole DelayedRelease Capsules USP, 15 mg (OTC) and Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC) in the United States from Wockhardt Limited.

“The over-the-counter market has long been an important segment of Glenmark’s portfolio around the world. Our acquisition of these ANDAs represents the continued expansion of our business into the OTC market here in the United States and our commitment to ensuring patients have access to high quality, affordable medicines,” Sanjeev Krishan, President of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, said in a statement.

Currently, Glenmark’s portfolio consists of 175 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 48 ANDAs pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline

and portfolio.