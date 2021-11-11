Glenmark registers revenue growth of 7.9% and PAT growth of 59.0% YoY for Q2 FY22

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 1,694.3 Million for the second quarter growing at 33.5% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 30.2%.

Revenues from the Generic API segment increased 3.9% YoY to Rs 5,046.7 Million during the quarter whereas contract development and manufacturing business grew by 85.1% to Rs 490.4 Million

Glenmark Life Sciences Limited (GLS), a leading developer and manufacturer of select, high-value, non-commoditized, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, has registered a Year on Year (YoY) growth of 7.9% with revenue from operations of Rs 5,617.6 Million.

"Revenues from the Generic API segment increased 3.9% YoY to Rs 5,046.7 Million during the quarter whereas contract development and manufacturing business grew by 85.1% to Rs 490.4 Million," the company stated while announcing its result today for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Profit After Tax (PAT) was at Rs 1,152.0 Million, registering a growth of 59.0% against the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10.5 per share (face value of Rs 2)

Commenting on the company’s performance Dr. Yasir Rawjee, MD & CEO, Glenmark Life Sciences Limited said, “At Glenmark Life Sciences, both our generic API business and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business have delivered growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, fuelled by demand in key regulated markets. We are delighted that the CDMO business has picked up pace this quarter. We will continue to remain focused on our growth levers for sustainable long term growth.”

Dr. Rawjee further added “We are also on track to cater to the growing demand through strategic investments in brownfield expansion at our Dahej facility and a modern green-field manufacturing facility at Solapur. Going forward, we will continue to deliver on quality, safety and environmental compliance which form the bedrock for our company.”

