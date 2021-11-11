Glenmark registers revenue growth of 7.9% and PAT growth of 59.0% YoY for Q2 FY22

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 1,694.3 Million for the second quarter growing at 33.5% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 30.2%.

By:November 11, 2021 1:28 PM
Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, GLS, EBITDA, Profit After Tax, PAT, revenues, dividendRevenues from the Generic API segment increased 3.9% YoY to Rs 5,046.7 Million during the quarter whereas contract development and manufacturing business grew by 85.1% to Rs 490.4 Million

Glenmark Life Sciences Limited (GLS), a leading developer and manufacturer of select, high-value, non-commoditized, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, has registered a Year on Year (YoY) growth of 7.9% with revenue from operations of Rs 5,617.6 Million.

“Revenues from the Generic API segment increased 3.9% YoY to Rs 5,046.7 Million during the quarter whereas contract development and manufacturing business grew by 85.1% to Rs 490.4 Million,” the company stated while announcing its result today for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 1,694.3 Million for the second quarter growing at 33.5% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 30.2%.

Profit After Tax (PAT) was at Rs 1,152.0 Million, registering a growth of 59.0% against the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10.5 per share (face value of Rs 2)

Commenting on the company’s performance Dr. Yasir Rawjee, MD & CEO, Glenmark Life Sciences Limited said, “At Glenmark Life Sciences, both our generic API business and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business have delivered growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, fuelled by demand in key regulated markets. We are delighted that the CDMO business has picked up pace this quarter. We will continue to remain focused on our growth levers for sustainable long term growth.”

Dr. Rawjee further added “We are also on track to cater to the growing demand through strategic investments in brownfield expansion at our Dahej facility and a modern green-field manufacturing facility at Solapur. Going forward, we will continue to deliver on quality, safety and environmental compliance which form the bedrock for our company.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial