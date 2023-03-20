scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for its psychosis tablets

According to IQVIA TM sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Compazine Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg market 2 achieved annual sales of approximately $26.9 million.

Written by Health Desk
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, glenmark pharma, healthcare news, pharma news,
Prochlorperazine is a medication used to treat nausea, migraines, schizophrenia, psychosis, and anxiety. (File)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Monday said that it has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg, the generic version of Compazine 1 Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline. Glenmark’s Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg, will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

Prochlorperazine is a medication used to treat nausea, migraines, schizophrenia, psychosis, and anxiety. Reportedly, it is a less preferred medication for anxiety. It may be taken by mouth, rectally, injection into a vein, or injection into a muscle.

Also Read

According to IQVIA TM sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Compazine Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg market 2 achieved annual sales of approximately $26.9
million.

Also Read

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 182 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-03-2023 at 15:17 IST

Stock Market