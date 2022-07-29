Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for generic version of Taytulla Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA on Friday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate Capsules, 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Taytulla Capsules, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending May this year, the Taytulla Capsules market achieved annual sales of approximately $85.9 million.

Meanwhile, Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 177 products authorised for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 47 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA. The pharma company claims that it continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.