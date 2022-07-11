Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches India’s first Topical Minocycline 4% Gel for moderate to severe acne

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark) on Monday announced that it has launched India’s first topical Minocycline 4% Gel for the treatment of moderate to severe acne, under the brand name MINYM®. This is a potent antibacterial gel that exerts a strong anti-inflammatory action It also offers the lowest MIC90 (minimum Inhibitory Concentration at which it stops/prevents visible growth of 90% of isolates of bacteria) compared to the available topical antibacterial formulations.

“Topical antibacterial formulations are some of the most commonly used classes of drugs for the treatment of acne. With no new topical formulations being launched over the last 30 years, there has been a gradual increase in resistance to the currently available topical antibacterial formulations. MINYM® Gel (Topical Minocycline 4% Gel) has been developed to address these growing concerns in the treatment of acne and is safe to use in patients above 9 years of age,” the pharma major said in a press statement on Monday.

“Glenmark is a leader in the dermatology segment in India and has been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatment options to the patients. We are proud to introduce the first topical Minocycline-based – MINYM® Gel, in India; proven for its potent antibacterial effect, anti-inflammatory action, and lowest resistance, as a treatment option to patients aged 9 years and above suffering from acne,” Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations-Glenmark said in a statement.

An inflammatory skin condition, acne is affecting millions of people worldwide. Acne usually begins in puberty and affects many adolescents and young adults. According to a study conducted by Glenmark in 2020, on the prevalence of acne in India, it was observed that 45 percent of the patients were males and 55 percent were females; and almost 72 percent of the patients were in the adolescent group whereas 27 percent patients were in the adult group.