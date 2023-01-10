scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches congestive heart failure injection in United States

Bumetanide is used to reduce extra fluid in the body (edema) caused by conditions such as congestive heart failure, liver disease, and kidney disease.

Written by Health Desk
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches congestive heart failure injection in United States
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 179 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA. (File)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has launched Bumetanide Injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials, the generic version of Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL, of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC.

“We are very pleased to bring to market a lower cost alternative to Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL. This launch of Bumetanide Injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials affirms our commitment to Glenmark’s continued focus on institutional business,” Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Business Development Portfolio, Product Launch & Strategy, Glenmark said in a statement.

Also Read

Bumetanide is used to reduce extra fluid in the body (edema) caused by conditions such as congestive heart failure, liver disease, and kidney disease.

Also Read

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2022, the Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $16.5 million.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 179 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 12:14:49 pm