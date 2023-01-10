Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches congestive heart failure injection in United States

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has launched Bumetanide Injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials, the generic version of Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL, of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC.

“We are very pleased to bring to market a lower cost alternative to Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL. This launch of Bumetanide Injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials affirms our commitment to Glenmark’s continued focus on institutional business,” Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Business Development Portfolio, Product Launch & Strategy, Glenmark said in a statement.

Bumetanide is used to reduce extra fluid in the body (edema) caused by conditions such as congestive heart failure, liver disease, and kidney disease.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2022, the Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $16.5 million.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 179 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.