scorecardresearch
Must Read
Pause slide

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for its anti-diabetic drug

According to the company’s press statement, the generic version of Onglyza Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, of AstraZeneca AB.

Written by Health Desk
Glenmark, Glenmark pharmaceuticals, diabetes, blood sugar, healthcare news, pharma news,
Glenmark’s Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg.

According to the company’s press statement, the generic version of Onglyza Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, of AstraZeneca AB. Glenmark’s Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

Also Read

According to IQVIA TM sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2023, the Onglyza Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg market 2 achieved annual sales of approximately $100.7 million.

Also Read

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 184 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 49 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 11:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS