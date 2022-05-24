Glenmark Pharma launches Whatsapp chatbot to help patients with fungal infections

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched a Whatsapp based chatbot to help patients suffering from fungal infections to adhere to the recommended treatment duration. The Mumbai-based drugmaker has developed the digital patient education tool ‘Hello Skin’ in collaboration with the IADVL (Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists) to help patients suffering from dermatophytosis (ringworm or tinea). Hello skin is the first Whatsapp based chatbot, which helps patients not only in improving adherence to topical/systemic recommended therapy with daily pill reminders but also in creating disease awareness and provides skincare tips to patients suffering from ringworm, it added.

The platform is patient-friendly and will be available in six different regional languages, including Hindi and English, enabling better patient compliance with the technology, the company said. “Digital patient inclusion for better disease management is the way forward in healthcare. ‘Hello Skin’ is an initiative in this direction and will help improve disease education and patient adherence to fungal therapy. IADVL’s collaboration with Glenmark for developing this innovative solution, further adds to its credibility amongst dermatologists and patients,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Group Vice President and Head, India Formulations, Alok Malik said.

Fungal infection is a highly contagious infection of the skin or scalp and is characterised by ring-like rashes anywhere on the body or the face.It spreads through direct contact with infected skin or fungal spores. Dermatophytosis (often called ringworm) has become one of the most difficult infections to treat in recent times with patients reporting feelings of depression and isolation due to the social taboo associated with it.