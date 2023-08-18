scorecardresearch
Glenmark Pharma gets sANDA approval for its immunosuppressive drug

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12‐month period ending June 2023, the Protopic Ointment, 0.03% market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $15.4 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) Tacrolimus Ointment, 0.03%.

It is the generic version of Protopic1 Ointment, 0.03%, of Leo Pharma AS. Glenmark’s Tacrolimus Ointment, 0.03%, will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 184 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 51 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 09:00 IST

