Glenmark launches Sitagliptin and its fixed-dose combinations at affordable price for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) on Thursday announced that it has launched sitagliptin and its Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs) for adults with Type 2 diabetes in India. According to the company’s press statement, Glenmark has introduced 8 different combinations of sitagliptin-based drugs under the brand name SITAZIT® and its variants at an affordable price.

“Glenmark’s SITAZIT® and its variants will play an instrumental role in raising accessibility of sitagliptin to type2 diabetic patients, which is considered as the gold standard molecule in DPP4 inhibitor therapy. It will help the patients to manage their glycemic level effectively and bring better compliance.

These medicines have low risk of hypoglycemia, provide beta cell protection, offer cardio-renal benefits, and are safe for patients with kidney or liver conditions and senior citizens,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Usually, patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes are required to consume multiple anti-diabetic drugs for prolonged periods of time. Moreover, in India, patients have to bear the drug cost on their own and so the price of the drug becomes a major factor that impacts treatment adherence. Glenmark’s sitagliptin and its FDCs are priced at around one-third of the cost of its innovator brand in India, the company stated.

“The medicines will be available under the brand name SITAZIT®, SITAZIT®- M, SITAZIT®- M ER and SITAZIT® D. Each of these brands will have two different variants – SITAZIT (sitagliptin) will be available in 50 mg and 100 mg variants; SITAZIT® M will have sitagliptin (50 mg) + metformin (500 mg/ 1000 mg); SITAZIT® M ER will have sitagliptin (100 mg) + metformin SR (500 mg/ 1000 mg). The brand SITAZIT® D is a new combination with two variants SITAZIT® D 100/10, which will have sitagliptin (100 mg) + dapagliflozin (10 mg) and SITAZIT® D 50/5 which will have sitagliptin (50 mg) + dapagliflozin (5 mg),” it stated.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is 8.3% with around 74 million adults living with diabetes as of 2022.