Glenmark launches injection to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Monday announced that it is first to launch in India a unique I.V. injection formulation, AKYNZEO I.V., for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

This product will be launched under an exclusive licensing agreement with Helsinn, a Swiss biopharma group company.

AKYNZEO I.V. is a fixed-dose combination of fosnetupitant (235 mg) and palonosetron (0.25 mg), and is available as a ready-to-dilute I.V. injection. It is administered as a single infusion 30 minutes before the start of each chemotherapy cycle that helps prevent both acute and delayed phases of CINV, the company stated on Monday.

The drug is already being marketed in the EU, the US, and Australia.

“At Glenmark, we are unwavering in our pursuit to help patients and clinicians in cancer care. Chemotherapy is the most common form of cancer treatment, with nausea and vomiting being two of its most debilitating side effects. AKYNZEO I.V. is a convenient, single‐dose, ready‐to‐dilute I.V. injection that covers, both, the acute and the delayed phases of CINV, thereby enabling patients to avoid multiple antiemetic drugs, and improving compliance,” Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said in a statement.

As per the latest National Cancer Registry Programme data, cancer cases in the country are projected to rise by 12.8% by 2025 from 13.9 lakh cases in 2020.

Around two decades ago, Glenmark launched Aprecap (Aprepitant Capsules), the first NK1 receptor blocker, and introduced Aprecap I.V. injection a few years later.

In 2018, Glenmark launched AKYNZEO Oral Capsules, the first and only CINV prevention therapy to prevent both acute and delayed phases of CINV by a single dose.