Glenmark launches generic version of Novartis’ heart failure drug in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced that it has launched the generic version of Novartis’ blockbuster drug heart failure drug (a combination of sacubitril and valsartan). The patents of the popular cardiac drug expired on Monday.

Glenmark‘s sacubitril + valsartan tablets for the treatment of heart failure will be marketed under the brand name Sacu V.

According to the pharma major, it must be taken twice daily under a doctor’s prescription.

Its approved indication is to reduce the risk of cardiovascular-related deaths and hospitalisations for patients with chronic heart failure (NYHA class II-IV) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

Glenmark’s Sacu V is priced at Rs. 19 per tablet for a dose of 50mg (sacubitril 24mg + valsartan 26mg), Rs. 35 per tablet for a dose of 100mg (sacubitril 49mg + valsartan 51mg), and Rs. 45 per tablet for a dose of 200mg (sacubitril 97mg + valsartan 103mg).

On Sunday, the Delhi High Court has advised the assistant patent controller to hear Hyderabad-based drugmaker Natco Pharma’s opposition to Novartis’ patent for the latter’s blockbuster heart failure drug.

Reportedly, this decision would likely open the door for Indian pharma players to launch their generic versions of the heart failure drug Vymada (sold globally as Entresto).

Earlier, industry experts had informed Financial Express.com that the Indian pharma companies may start launching generic versions as early as next week.

According to reports, this drug is estimated to have a size of $4 billion globally. Experts had also told Financial Express.com that as domestic pharma companies are preparing to launch the generic versions of the drug it can lead to reduction in the prices by 50-70 percent.

According to IQVIA sales data (SSA MAT Dec. 2022) for the 12‐month period ending December 2022, the total cardiology market is estimated to be Rs. 20,730 Crore.; with an annual growth of 7.7% against the corresponding period last year (MAT Dec. 2021). The ARNI market (sacubitril + valsartan) is estimated to be Rs. 514 Crore; with an annual growth of 37.2%.