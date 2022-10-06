Glenmark becomes first to launch Lobeglitazone for uncontrolled Type 2 Diabetes in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced that it has become the first to launch Thiazolidinedione Lobeglitazone (Lobeglitazone) in India for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults.

Lobeglitazone is an antidiabetic drug and it works as an insulin sensitizer and helps in making human cells more responsive to insulin. The drug was first developed by Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation, Seoul, Korea and it was approved for the management of Type 2 Diabetes in Korea in July 2013.

According to the company, the drug will be marketed under the brand name LOBG and it contains Lobeglitazone (0.5 mg). The drug is to be taken once daily under prescription to improve glycemic control in adult diabetic patients.

Studies suggest there is a high prevalence of insulin resistance in India. This makes LOBG an appealing treatment option in managing uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes among insulin‐resistant diabetic patients, the company claims.

Earlier, Glenmark received approval from the Indian drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India, for manufacturing and marketing Lobeglitazone based on a randomized, double‐blind Phase 3 clinical trial conducted on adult Type 2 diabetic patients, aged 18 years and older.

The results of this trial have shown a faster and improved glycemic control with Lobeglitazone, the company claimed.

“As per the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects 74 million adults in India, of which, around 40% of them seem to be insulin‐resistant. As a leading solutions provider in India for the treatment of diabetes, we are proud to introduce LOBG; an innovative and affordable drug, which will help in tackling insulin resistance among adult patients suffering from uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes in the country,” Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement on Thursday.

