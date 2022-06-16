Glenmark becomes First Pharmaceutical Company to launch Indacaterol + Mometasone Fixed-Dose Combination Drug for Asthma in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) on Thursday announced that it has launched the novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug – Indacaterol + Mometasone for patients suffering from uncontrolled asthma, in India. According to the company’s press statement, the company has launched this FDC under the brand name Indamet®. The drug will be available in three strengths with a fixed dose of Indacaterol 150 mcg and variable doses of Mometasone 80 mcg, 160 mcg, and 320 mcg respectively, to be taken once daily.



“Respiratory is a key focus area for Glenmark and the company leads from the front in providing access to the latest treatment options to patients. We are proud to introduce this novel fixed-dose combination Indamet®, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to both adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older suffering from uncontrolled asthma,” Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations – Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.



Glenmark is the first company in India to market the innovative FDC of Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid which is approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India).



Asthma is a major non-communicable disease (NCD)and it affects both children and adults. The condition is caused due to inflammation and narrowing of the small airways in the lungs. Every yeat, Asthma affects more than 34 million people in India which leads to thousands of deaths.

According to the Global Burden of Disease report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), asthma accounted for 27.9 percent of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in Indians causing three times higher mortality and two times higher DALYs compared to the global proportion of asthma.

Moreover, out of the total asthmatic patients undergoing conventional treatment in India, up to 49 percent have uncontrolled asthmaii. Indamet® will help in the management of uncontrolled asthma by improving lung function, better symptom control and reducing exacerbations.